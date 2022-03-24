Mai Trailer: A fierce Sakshi Tanwar tries to uncover truth about the death of her daughter

Image Source : NETFLIX INDIA Sakshi Tanwar present Mai

Netflix on Thursday introduced that its upcoming sequence “Mai”, starring common actor Sakshi Tanwar, will begin streaming on April 15. The crime drama-thriller sequence is produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and debutant Atul Mongia. The streamer additionally unveiled the trailer of “Mai” on social media. “Mai” revolves across the Chaudhary household of two brothers, who dwell in adjoining homes in the identical colony, with their spouses and kids.

“A middle-class wife, mother and volunteer nurse witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world. In an instant, she finds herself sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime and power,” the official synopsis launched by Netflix said.

Mongia, who’s credited as a casting director for movies like “Queen”, “Lootera”, “Titli”, and “Shanghai”, stated his real-life experiences enabled him to create and write his directorial enterprise “Mai”.



“Since childhood, my mother has woken up before the break of dawn and toiled till she couldn’t keep her eyes open any longer. While dabbling in multiple side-careers, she has lived her entire life for her family, a feature not uncommon to Indian mothers.

“Just like my mother, despite the many ups and downs in life, ‘Mai’ too retains her sanctity by shunning the world outside of her family.

But what if her existence were to cross paths with an extremely dire and appalling circumstance,” Mongia stated in an announcement.

In the present, Tanwar performs Sheel, a lady who is set to uncover the reality in regards to the demise of her daughter, Supriya, essayed by “Grahan” actor Wamiqa Gabbi.



Producer Ssharma stated he’s excited to carry out the story of “Mai” by means of Netflix, with whom they earlier collaborated on the 2020 supernatural-thriller hit “Bulbbul”, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.

“Mai” is a gripping but emotional story of a robust mom’s journey, he stated.

“Sheel is a multifaceted character, who fights to overcome everything and everyone in her way to avenge her daughter, all while holding on to her vulnerability, which enables audiences to relate and connect to her in a more meaningful way.

“The viewers are going to witness a very layered narrative that is full of twists and turns, showcasing how far a mother will go for love and in search of the truth,” Ssharma stated.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, stated “Mai” is a signature Netflix sequence that brings collectively defining storytelling and nuanced performances.

“‘Mai’ brings together everything our audiences love and enjoy.

A compelling and sensitively handled storyline created by Atul Mongia, a gritty thriller-esque crime drama produced by Clean Slate Filmz and one of the most powerful performances that one has ever seen from Sakshi Tanwar who headlines Mai,” Bami stated.

Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan and Vaibhav Raj Gupta are additionally a part of the ensemble solid of “Mai”.