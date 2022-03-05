Maile throws hat in the ring for ANC Gauteng leadership race | News24

Following Panyaza Lesufi’s marketing campaign look, his rival, Lebogang Maile, has thrown his hat into the political management ring.

The ANC in Gauteng is headed to a provincial convention in June.

Maile and Lesufi need to lead the occasion because it struggles to retain electoral assist in Gauteng.

ANC Gauteng govt member Lebogang Maile has formally launched his marketing campaign to take over the reins of the ANC within the province.

Maile, who’s the MEC for cooperative governance and conventional affairs, launched his marketing campaign in Hammanskraal on Friday.

He is about to tackle ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on the provincial elective convention which might be held in June.

Electoral assist for the ANC in Gauteng has declined through the years, with the occasion narrowly successful the province within the 2019 elections.

This electoral decline will seemingly form the course of the ANC’s marketing campaign season.

Both Lesufi and Maile have pushed a message of renewal as a part of their campaigns.

Maile instructed supporters on the gathering in Hammanskraal a brand new political period within the province was wanted.

“We are going to a regional conference and a provincial conference, and our rallying call is that we want to usher a new era in the politics of the ANC in Gauteng.

“We are speaking about ‘adiwele’ as a result of folks need change. When we go to the ANC convention, let or not it’s the battle of concepts.”

He said a call for younger leadership in the ANC was not about chasing away older members, adding the party had to reflect the changing dynamics in the country.

