Maimane comes out in support of planned Monday stayaway in Zimbabwe | News24

Zimbabweans are calling for a stayaway in protest over the rising price of dwelling and failing financial system.

President Mnangagwa has accused companies with hyperlinks to the opposition and international governments of sabotage.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries has warned the native forex faces imminent collapse.

South Africa Movement chief Mmusi Maimane has joined rising calls in Zimbabwe for a mass stayaway on Monday, 9 May, as a result of South Africa had “paid a heavy price for the oppression in Zimbabwe”.

The former chief of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance mentioned in a tweet: “There is no room for suppression of the rights of the people, including the right to protest. There should be no obstruction of the people. There should be no arrests and intimidation of activists.”

His name comes every week after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief Julius Malema made a robust name for Zimbabweans to “go and vote and remove that nonsense that is happening in Zimbabwe and come back if you want to come back. You cannot just fold your hands”.

Maimane, who was a critic of the late president Robert Mugabe earlier than the November 2017 coup, and can be essential of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, added that the issues in Zimbabwe have been affecting the entire of Southern Africa.

“We will not ignore brutality and oppression. We cannot repeat the mistakes of 2002 and 2008. We cannot support dictatorship anymore. It is costing us dearly. Costing the whole of SADC,” he tweeted.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa. AFP Jekesai Njikizana /AFP

But Mnangagwa says the economy is being sabotaged by foreign countries and businesses linked to the opposition, as well as foreign embassies stationed in Harare.

“Business can not purport to assist the federal government by day and sabotage it by night time, and thereafter play the sufferer,” he said at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last week.

Government admitting failure

Chaos in the public transport sector has sparked the latest calls for a stayaway.

In 2020, the government banned private commuter omnibus operators and instructed them to join the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) franchise.

Zupco, a government-owned company founded in 1985, collapsed in 2016 because of corruption linked to senior Zanu-PF officials.

But its comeback in 2020 was linked to Kuda Tagwirei, a businessman now under United States sanctions for being an enabler of the Mnangagwa regime.

Through his company, Lindela, it was reported that he imported buses for resale to the government, all of which were commissioned by Mnangagwa.

While new buses came, private operators were invited to join Zupco, many of whom came in with rudimentary “rooster buses”.

But growing disgruntlement from the public has led the government to acknowledge the transport sector’s failures.

“Government is anxious in regards to the inconvenience triggered to travellers by the scarcity of transport. Zupco is participating non-public operators to make sure the security of our travelling public,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists.

We don’t want the Zimbabwe dollar

The local currency in the past week has been in a freefall, despite measures by the central clearing house – the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) – to attempt to inspire confidence in the dollar.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has since warned that the forex is on the “brink of rejection within the face of trade instability and growing inflation”.

But Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa, responding in parliament to questions from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Tendai Biti – a former finance minister during Zimbabwe’s coalition government – said: “We can not run a rustic with a forex that’s not ours. What the Honourable member (Biti) is saying doesn’t work. We are going to make it work with the Zimbabwean greenback.”

