Sports
Main issue with football in India is league structure, says AIFF’s Kushal Das | Football News – Times of India
MUMBAI: All India Football Federation (AIFF) normal secretary Kushal Das on Friday stated that the principle challenge with soccer within the nation is the shortage of a sturdy league construction.
The Indian males’s soccer league system consists of three divisions (Indian Super League, I-league and I-League 2nd Division), moreover the Indian Women’s League (IWL).
Currently ranked 106th within the FIFA chart, the lads’s nationwide staff is aiming to qualify for its second successive AFC Asian Cup finals and are clubbed with Afghanistan (150), Cambodia (171) Hong Kong (147) in Group D for the qualifiers in June.
“… It’s such a popular sport, easy to play, still India is far from where it should be and that’s a very valid question. I think the main issue with football in India is the league structure,” Das stated on the launch of ‘International Sports Expo’ right here.
India kicked off the I-league in 2007 whereas international locations like Japan and South Korea had began a lot earlier than, and Das conceded that India was late on that entrance too.
“Now way back in the 1970s, India used to beat Japan, in the 60s India beat South Korea to win the Asian Cup, but after that we lost. The reason is very simple; Japan started the league, their national league in the 1980s, and South Korea at the same time. India actually started a national league in 2007, which is the I-league, so we are 20 years behind.
“There is not any different choice however to play repeatedly underneath a great coach for six to eight months in a 12 months and play a sure minimal variety of matches in a correct league construction, that’s dwelling and away, when you find yourself enjoying for six-eight months, that’s the construction which is lacking,” the AIFF official elaborated.
He additionally stated that the period of the Indian Super League additionally must be elevated.
ISL is now the nation’s prime league, with the I-League pushed down within the hierarchy.
“We try to place that construction in place, which is going on, now we have now the ISL, in fact the period of ISL must be elevated. Hopefully going ahead subsequent 12 months, we’d have a construction the place soccer will probably be performed for six-eight months and in any respect ranges.
“Not just the senior level, it has to be at the U13, U15, U18 boys and girls, and that is what we need to establish, hopefully it will happen,” Das signed off.
The Indian males’s soccer league system consists of three divisions (Indian Super League, I-league and I-League 2nd Division), moreover the Indian Women’s League (IWL).
Currently ranked 106th within the FIFA chart, the lads’s nationwide staff is aiming to qualify for its second successive AFC Asian Cup finals and are clubbed with Afghanistan (150), Cambodia (171) Hong Kong (147) in Group D for the qualifiers in June.
“… It’s such a popular sport, easy to play, still India is far from where it should be and that’s a very valid question. I think the main issue with football in India is the league structure,” Das stated on the launch of ‘International Sports Expo’ right here.
India kicked off the I-league in 2007 whereas international locations like Japan and South Korea had began a lot earlier than, and Das conceded that India was late on that entrance too.
“Now way back in the 1970s, India used to beat Japan, in the 60s India beat South Korea to win the Asian Cup, but after that we lost. The reason is very simple; Japan started the league, their national league in the 1980s, and South Korea at the same time. India actually started a national league in 2007, which is the I-league, so we are 20 years behind.
“There is not any different choice however to play repeatedly underneath a great coach for six to eight months in a 12 months and play a sure minimal variety of matches in a correct league construction, that’s dwelling and away, when you find yourself enjoying for six-eight months, that’s the construction which is lacking,” the AIFF official elaborated.
He additionally stated that the period of the Indian Super League additionally must be elevated.
ISL is now the nation’s prime league, with the I-League pushed down within the hierarchy.
“We try to place that construction in place, which is going on, now we have now the ISL, in fact the period of ISL must be elevated. Hopefully going ahead subsequent 12 months, we’d have a construction the place soccer will probably be performed for six-eight months and in any respect ranges.
“Not just the senior level, it has to be at the U13, U15, U18 boys and girls, and that is what we need to establish, hopefully it will happen,” Das signed off.