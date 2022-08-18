“Maintain Your Fitness”: Pakistan Fans Troll Babar Azam Over New Photos | Cricket News

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has been breaking data on the sphere for the nationwide workforce and is undoubtedly the most effective batters on this planet on present kind. He has already been hailed as a modern-day nice by Pakistani specialists and former cricketers.

Without any doubt he’s the darling of the cricket loopy Pakistani followers however even an enormous star like Babar isn’t resistant to social media trolling.

Babar, who’s at the moment with the workforce on the tour of Netherlands, posted a couple of pictures of himself on Twitter.

Your persona makes the best way ???? pic.twitter.com/LKij6mJnIo — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2022

While he seems to be fairly dapper within the photographs, some followers felt that Babar had placed on a couple of kilos and made their considerations recognized to the cricketer with their posts.

Babar Azam scored 74 on the primary ODI as Pakistan edged out Netherlands by 16 runs.

Here are a few of the posts targetting Babar’s health.

Bhai pait bahir aarha ha iss ka kuch karo.. Rohit sharma na ban jana.. — Aman Ullah ???????????????? (@AmanUll06574597) August 17, 2022

He is pondering i m trying , dude it is motapa dudes ???? pic.twitter.com/22fQ7QF8ma — Nazma Khan ???????? (@khnazma77) August 17, 2022

@babarazam258 keep your health sir. It’s actually regarding. You are the asset of Pakistan ???????? ♥. — Huda (@Huda20531227) August 17, 2022

Work extra on health if you wish to play until 36-37 mate — Nikhil Rajput (@wtf_nikkk) August 17, 2022

Bhai health pr focus krain Baki ap favorite Hain love u king… — Faiz Ur Rehman Ali Khan (@FaizUrRehmanAl1) August 17, 2022

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan within the upcoming Asia Cup the place the workforce will conflict with arch rivals India in a blockbuster match on August 28. If the 2 groups progress they’ve an opportunity of clashing at the very least twice extra throughout the event.