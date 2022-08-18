Sports

“Maintain Your Fitness”: Pakistan Fans Troll Babar Azam Over New Photos | Cricket News

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has been breaking data on the sphere for the nationwide workforce and is undoubtedly the most effective batters on this planet on present kind. He has already been hailed as a modern-day nice by Pakistani specialists and former cricketers.

Without any doubt he’s the darling of the cricket loopy Pakistani followers however even an enormous star like Babar isn’t resistant to social media trolling.

Babar, who’s at the moment with the workforce on the tour of Netherlands, posted a couple of pictures of himself on Twitter.

While he seems to be fairly dapper within the photographs, some followers felt that Babar had placed on a couple of kilos and made their considerations recognized to the cricketer with their posts.

Babar Azam scored 74 on the primary ODI as Pakistan edged out Netherlands by 16 runs.

Here are a few of the posts targetting Babar’s health.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan within the upcoming Asia Cup the place the workforce will conflict with arch rivals India in a blockbuster match on August 28. If the 2 groups progress they’ve an opportunity of clashing at the very least twice extra throughout the event.

