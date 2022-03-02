Major Automakers Respond To Russian Invasion, Offer Support To Ukraine

(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is taking a stand towards Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The firm introduced is suspending its operations in Russia on account of each provide chain points and issues out of firm management.

READ MORE: Only Black Woman Vet In Detroit Offering Mobile Pet Services, Finds Success With Business

GM’s presence is small with a couple of thousand Cadillac and Chevrolet automobiles are offered within the nation annually. This makes the corporate the second main automaker to droop shipments to Russia after Volvo did so Monday.

Additionally, Ford Motor Company introduced it was suspending its Russian three way partnership operation

In a press release, Ford mentioned it has “has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.”

“As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia,” the corporate mentioned.

READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Calling On State To Divest From Russian Investments

Ford mentioned it’s donating $100,000 to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund to help Ukrainian residents and households who’ve been displaced amid the invasion.

Another main automaker Stellantis introduced its plans to assist Ukraine.

The firm mentioned it’s organising a devoted assist fund for refugees fleeing the nation.

Stellantis has 71 staff within the nation and has arrange a group to assist them.

“We condemn all kinds of violence and aggression. Whatever the business consequence, Stellantis will apply all of the sanctions decided,” the corporate mentioned. “We will always be compliant, global and diverse with our 170 nationalities.”

MORE NEWS: Oakland County Road Crews Working Over-Time To Repair Potholes

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.