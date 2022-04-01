Major Blaze At Fuel Storage Facility In Russia After Ukraine Air Strikes

Some 170 personnel have been attempting to place out the blaze, in line with Russia. (File)

Moscow:

Ukrainian helicopters have carried out a strike on a gasoline storage facility in Russia’s western city of Belgorod, the native governor stated on Friday.

“There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, who entered Russian territory at a low altitude,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Two workers on the storage services have been injured on account of the hearth, he stated in one other submit.

Some 170 personnel have been attempting to place out the blaze, in line with Russia’s emergencies ministry.

Rosneft, which owns the power, informed Russian information companies that it had evacuated workers from the premises.

On Wednesday, explosions could possibly be heard from an arms depot in Belgorod however the authorities didn’t present any rationalization for the blasts.

Belgorod lies some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Russia’s border with Ukraine and a few 80 kilometres from the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv, which has been pummelled by Russian forces since Moscow launched its warfare on February 24.

