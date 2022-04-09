Major Bridge Repairs, Road Closures On I-94, I-75 This Weekend: What To Know

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officers introduced that main bridge repairs are scheduled to start on Friday on Interstate 75 and 94 in Oakland and Wayne counties.

“Across Michigan, we are continuing to fix the damn roads, saving motorists time and money. Investments like these in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne Counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated in an announcement.

“These projects will support good-paying jobs in these communities and help emergency services, school buses, and families get to where they need to go safely and efficiently. My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent.”

Here is extra info on the bridge repairs and street closures:

I-75 Bridge Project in Oakland County

I-75 can be closed in each instructions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to set bridge beams on the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues. In addition, 13 Mile Road will shut between Mally and Concord drives to permit crews to securely set beams on the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, and ending by 5 a.m. on April 11. Based on financial modeling, this funding is anticipated to, immediately and not directly, help 8,000 jobs.

I-94 Bridge Project in Wayne County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews can be eradicating the Grand River overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work would require closing I-94 between I-75 and I-96 beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday. Both instructions of I-94 are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday. This work is a part of the I-94 Modernization Project funding to reconstruct the I-94 freeway in Detroit from east of the I-96/I-94 interchange to east of Conner Avenue. Based on financial modeling, this funding is anticipated to, immediately and not directly, help 185 jobs.

In addition, bridge repairs are additionally scheduled on I-475 in Genesee County.

MDOT will shut northbound I-475 from Bristol Road to I-69 to accommodate bridge demolition on the I-69/I-475 interchange. This work is a part of a $100 million funding to rebuild almost 2.5 miles of I-69 and full in depth work to bridges on the I-69/I-475 interchange. Based on financial modeling, this funding is anticipated to, immediately and not directly, help 1,270 jobs.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.