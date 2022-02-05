‘Major crash’ closes Parramatta Road in Sydney’s inner west after police pursuit terminated

Five minutes after police stopped pursuing a driver who ran a crimson mild, he allegedly crashed into 5 different automobiles after driving on the mistaken facet of the street – touchdown himself and 4 others in hospital plus closing Parramatta Road in each instructions for seven hours on Saturday morning.

Inner West PAC Superintendent Sam Crisafulli stated police have been confronted with “absolute carnage” on the scene in Leichhardt about 6.25am with folks trapped of their automobiles and particles strewn throughout the street.

“At 6.20am police patrolling the area saw a driver run a red light and started a pursuit that lasted 28 seconds due to the dangerous manner of the offending driver,” Supt Crisafulli stated.

Five folks have been taken to hospital following the collision in Leichhardt. Credit:Nine

“A short time later they came across the same driver who had collided with five other vehicles on Parramatta Road.”