Major Donation to U.K. Conservative Party Was Flagged Over Russia Concerns

LONDON — One of the largest donors to Britain’s Conservative Party is suspected of secretly funneling a whole lot of 1000’s of {dollars} to the get together from a Russian account, in response to a financial institution alert filed to Britain’s nationwide regulation enforcement company.

The donation, of $630,225, was made in February 2018 within the identify of Ehud Sheleg, a rich London artwork seller who was most not too long ago the Conservative Party’s treasurer. The cash was a part of a fund-raising blitz that helped propel Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his get together to a landslide victory within the 2019 basic election.

But paperwork filed with the authorities final yr and reviewed by The New York Times say that the cash originated in a Russian account of Mr. Sheleg’s father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov, who was as soon as a senior politician within the earlier pro-Kremlin authorities of Ukraine. He now owns actual property and lodge companies in Crimea and Russia.

“We are able to trace a clear line back from this donation to its ultimate source,” Barclays financial institution wrote in a January 2021 alert to the National Crime Agency. The financial institution, which maintained among the accounts used within the transaction, flagged the donation as each suspected cash laundering and a doubtlessly unlawful marketing campaign donation.