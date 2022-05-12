Major Donation to U.K. Conservative Party Was Flagged Over Russia Concerns
LONDON — One of the largest donors to Britain’s Conservative Party is suspected of secretly funneling a whole lot of 1000’s of {dollars} to the get together from a Russian account, in response to a financial institution alert filed to Britain’s nationwide regulation enforcement company.
The donation, of $630,225, was made in February 2018 within the identify of Ehud Sheleg, a rich London artwork seller who was most not too long ago the Conservative Party’s treasurer. The cash was a part of a fund-raising blitz that helped propel Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his get together to a landslide victory within the 2019 basic election.
But paperwork filed with the authorities final yr and reviewed by The New York Times say that the cash originated in a Russian account of Mr. Sheleg’s father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov, who was as soon as a senior politician within the earlier pro-Kremlin authorities of Ukraine. He now owns actual property and lodge companies in Crimea and Russia.
“We are able to trace a clear line back from this donation to its ultimate source,” Barclays financial institution wrote in a January 2021 alert to the National Crime Agency. The financial institution, which maintained among the accounts used within the transaction, flagged the donation as each suspected cash laundering and a doubtlessly unlawful marketing campaign donation.
A lawyer for Mr. Sheleg acknowledged that he and his spouse acquired thousands and thousands of {dollars} from his father-in-law within the weeks earlier than the donation. But they mentioned that was “entirely separate” from the marketing campaign contribution.
“There is absolutely no basis for suggesting that Mr. Kopytov’s gift for his daughter was intended as, or for the purpose of making, a political donation to the Conservative Party,” the lawyer, Thomas Rudkin, wrote in response to questions from The Times.
It is prohibited for political events to just accept donations of greater than 500 kilos from overseas residents who are usually not registered to vote in Britain. Mr. Kopytov will not be listed on the nationwide voter register, information present. It will not be clear why the Barclays alert arrived three years after the donation, or whether or not the authorities had investigated it.
It is not any secret that rich Russian industrialists have given closely to the Conservative Party through the years. Mr. Johnson once played a game of tennis with the spouse of a Russian former minister in trade for a $270,000 donation. But these donors have been British residents, whereas paperwork filed in Mr. Sheleg’s case say the cash got here from a overseas supply.
For a long time, Russian wealth has poured into the London economic system, enriching the attorneys, accountants and actual property brokers who ironed out the main points. British leaders regarded the opposite manner, even because the Kremlin sowed disinformation, meddled in elections and tried to co-opt politicians.
Now, as President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia lays siege to Ukraine, Mr. Johnson is without doubt one of the world’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. He visited the nation and pledged British help for its protection. He has additionally vowed to alter course and get tough on Russian money.
But after years of Russian cash infiltrating Britain, Mr. Sheleg’s donation, and his subsequent ascent within the get together, exhibits simply how tough altering course will probably be.
Banks in Britain are required to alert regulation enforcement officers to suspected felony habits. They accomplish that by way of the National Crime Agency, which receives more than half a million suspicious-activity reports annually. Most come from monetary establishments, however regulation companies, actual property brokers and casinos additionally contribute.
Alerts can embody experiences about suspected terrorist financing, romance scams or profit fraud. Former officers say they obtain so many alerts that some by no means get learn — a reality that can be an obstacle to the federal government’s crackdown on Russian oligarch cash.
There is not any indication that the Conservative Party or Mr. Johnson knew in regards to the supply of the donation as outlined within the alert. But below English regulation, political events are liable for making certain that their donations come from authorized sources.
Lawyers for Mr. Sheleg mentioned that the get together made no requests for added data or documentation when he made the donation.
A spokesman wouldn’t say whether or not the get together ever investigated the donation or whether or not it deliberate to maintain the cash. And Mr. Johnson sidestepped questions on it Thursday. “To give donations to a political party in this country, you’ve got to be from the U.K.,” he mentioned in an interview with Sky News.
Mr. Kopytov, whom the alert recognized as the last word supply of the donation, is the daddy of Mr. Sheleg’s spouse, Liliia Sheleg. He served in Ukraine’s pro-Kremlin authorities of Crimea till Russia annexed the world in 2014. Since then, he has largely disappeared from public view.
Corporate filings present that he owns two inns in Crimea. The supply and extent of Mr. Kopytov’s wealth on the time of the donation, nonetheless, is unclear. Company filings from that interval present enterprise connections solely to nonprofit organizations, small or inactive companies, together with his most respected shares value lower than $300.
Mr. Kopytov, in an announcement supplied by Mr. Sheleg’s lawyer, mentioned he was a Ukrainian citizen and had not donated to any British political get together.
“I have no interest in British politics whatsoever,” he mentioned. “Any donations made by my son-in-law to a British political party have nothing to do with me or with the money I gifted to my daughter.”
The alert mentioned that $2.5 million was transferred from Mr. Kopytov’s checking account in Russia in January 2018. That cash pinged throughout Europe between empty financial institution accounts belonging to Mr. Sheleg and his spouse.
Next, the cash landed in an offshore account linked to Mr. Sheleg’s household belief.
Five weeks later, it bounced again into the couple’s joint account in Britain, the information say. The subsequent day, $630,225 was wired to the Conservative Party’s checking account. The transactions have been made in {dollars}, the information present. The get together recorded it as a £450,000 donation.
“Kopytov can be stated with considerable certainty to have been the true source of the donation,” the alert reads.
Mr. Sheleg’s lawyer mentioned that isn’t the case. He mentioned the $2.5 million was a present, derived from a property sale, which was transferred to the household belief to repay a mortgage. Mr. Sheleg then borrowed cash from that belief to donate to the Conservative Party, he mentioned.
Bank investigators have been suspicious, nonetheless, as a result of the entire Shelegs’ private financial institution accounts used within the transactions had a steadiness of zero earlier than the cash from Mr. Kopytov arrived, the report mentioned. All returned to zero when the cash left. This “would make it very difficult to argue that the donation was somehow from Ehud or Liilia Sheleg’s personal wealth,” the alert mentioned, misspelling Ms. Sheleg’s first identify.
Asked in regards to the zero balances, Mr. Sheleg’s lawyer mentioned account balances fluctuate. What is essential, he mentioned, was that Mr. Sheleg didn’t rely upon the cash from his father-in-law in an effort to make the donation.
Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments
Rapid transfers out and in of a number of financial institution accounts, notably between totally different nations and offshore jurisdictions, are generally indicators of what anti-money-laundering officials call “layering.” The course of is meant to cover the supply of the funds, and officers have urged banks to be looking out for such transfers, which can assist clarify why the donation was flagged.
Suspicious-activity experiences are confidential by regulation. A spokeswoman for Barclays and a spokesman for the National Crime Agency refused to debate the matter. The crime company typically refers these experiences to different businesses to analyze. A spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission, the lead company for investigating marketing campaign finance, mentioned it was unaware of any allegations in opposition to Mr. Sheleg.
Mr. Sheleg made a number of extra donations within the following months, together with certainly one of £750,000, making him the get together’s largest donor that yr. The paperwork reviewed by The Times say nothing about these subsequent donations.
Warnings about Mr. Sheleg’s monetary background and connections to Russia surfaced quickly after the donation and did nothing to sluggish Mr. Sheleg’s political ascent — or to cease the get together from accepting thousands and thousands extra from him.
Months after the donation, the British political and investigative journal Private Eye reported that Mr. Sheleg had hosted Russia’s ambassador in London on the top of the fallout from the annexation of Crimea. Around that point, Mr. Sheleg grew to become companions with a businessman in Cyprus accused of connections to organized Russian crime teams, the journal reported. Photos confirmed Mr. Sheleg and his enterprise accomplice assembly the president of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.
Lawyers for Mr. Sheleg mentioned he had met the businessman accused of connections to Russian organized crime teams solely “three or four” occasions and was not his accomplice. Mr. Sheleg met with the president of Tatarstan for “business purposes” solely, the attorneys mentioned.
By the time these revelations had been printed, Mr. Sheleg was now not only a donor. In fall 2018, he grew to become a treasurer of the Conservative Party, a place liable for fund-raising and making certain that the get together follows campaign-finance guidelines.
The warnings got here on the top of issues about Russian affect in Britain. Kremlin brokers had simply been accused of poisoning a former Russian spy, Sergei V. Skripal, on British soil, igniting livid requires extra sanctions in opposition to Russia.
Yet when a British opposition lawmaker referred to as for an investigation into Mr. Sheleg’s donations and his “troubling connections” to Russia, the chairman of the Conservative Party on the time mentioned Mr. Sheleg should not need to reveal the source of his wealth and raised the specter of libel.
And when Mr. Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, he instantly appointed Mr. Sheleg because the get together’s sole treasurer. Mr. Sheleg conceived of and helped create a secret advisory board, later revealed by the Times of London, made up of ultrawealthy Conservative donors. He was knighted quickly after.
During his time as treasurer, the get together acquired a surge in Russia-linked donations. Mr. Sheleg additionally donated generously himself: a complete of £3.8 million from 2017 to 2020.
In September 2021, seven months after Barclays alerted regulation enforcement officers to the donation, Mr. Sheleg quietly left his function as get together treasurer. There is not any indication that his departure is linked to any investigation into him, the donation or the supply of his wealth.
Law enforcement officers have by no means contacted Mr. Sheleg in relation to his donation, his attorneys mentioned.