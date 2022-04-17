Major European research organisation establishes base in Melbourne
Europe’s largest scientific analysis organisation has established a presence in Melbourne to encourage analysis collaboration in fields like power, hydrogen, local weather and oceans.
The Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (or CNRS – French National Centre for Scientific Research) is a big, interdisciplinary public analysis organisation overseen by the French authorities.
It employs 33,000 researchers all over the world, counts 12 Nobel Prize laureates and 12 Field Medal winners amongst its workers, and produced virtually 1,800 co-publications in 2020.
Half of those publications had been Franco-Australian co-productions, which makes Australia its main worldwide tutorial associate. The overwhelming majority of the organisation’s funding comes from the French authorities, and it additionally has analysis contracts with firms.
The organisation’s new Oceania office, which has been established in Parkville, can be headed by volcanologist Dr Jean-Paul Toutain, who stated Australia was an apparent associate as a result of the organisation already had sturdy hyperlinks with a number of universities, together with Melbourne University.
“We have common research interests with the state of Victoria in the energy transition, hydrogen, quantum science, artificial intelligence and health,” stated Toutain.
“The idea is to try and build teams in different areas of Australia with French researchers visiting or doing projects.”
The analysis institute already has a number of partnerships in Melbourne and is investigating warmth science genetics, particle physics and Indigenous languages.