Major European research organisation establishes base in Melbourne

Volcanologist Dr Jean-Paul Toutain will head the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique’s new Oceania workplace in Melbourne.

Europe’s largest scientific analysis organisation has established a presence in Melbourne to encourage analysis collaboration in fields like power, hydrogen, local weather and oceans.

The Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (or CNRS – French National Centre for Scientific Research) is a big, interdisciplinary public analysis organisation overseen by the French authorities.

It employs 33,000 researchers all over the world, counts 12 Nobel Prize laureates and 12 Field Medal winners amongst its workers, and produced virtually 1,800 co-publications in 2020.

Half of those publications had been Franco-Australian co-productions, which makes Australia its main worldwide tutorial associate. The overwhelming majority of the organisation’s funding comes from the French authorities, and it additionally has analysis contracts with firms.