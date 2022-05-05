Major road in Sydney’s west being ‘eaten away’ by acid after chemical spill

A serious street in Sydney’s west is being “eaten away” after three 20-litre drums of hydrochloric acid fell from the again of a truck on Thursday morning, inflicting main visitors delays throughout the realm.

Emergency companies are on the scene at James Ruse Drive in Rosehill, making use of a neutralising agent on the street following the incident that occurred about 7.15am.

Speaking on 2GB, Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Adam Dewberry mentioned the spill had precipitated a cloud of vapour over the street and was “eating parts of the road away”.

James Ruse Drive needed to be closed in each instructions between Parramatta Road and Hassall Street. Southbound lanes have since been reopened by way of Rosehill. Northbound lanes have additionally been reopened.