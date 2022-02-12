Major warning on Covid vaccine effectiveness

Concerning new information has revealed how efficient Covid vaccines are towards the Omicron variant and not using a booster shot.

Current vaccines used to guard Australians from Covid-19 can wane from 80 per cent to as little as zero in simply 4 months.

The newest recommendation launched by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) revealed the early estimates of vaccine effectivity indicated “lower initial vaccine effectiveness” with simply two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine towards the Omicron variant.

It means a double-dosed individual may lose about 50 per cent of their safety inside 120 days, in response to the knowledgeable panel.

Vaccine effectiveness towards hospitalisation with Omicron confirmed a “a similar pattern” of waning, falling to 52 per cent.

But ATAGI mentioned there was an 88 per cent elevated effectiveness towards hospitalisation from a booster dose.

“There have been no safety signals of concern for an earlier booster dose given from three months after the primary series where this is used overseas,” the knowledgeable immunisation panel mentioned in a press release.

“It is expected that a booster will increase protection against symptomatic infection and this should lead to a parallel increase in protection against transmission, therefore providing some indirect protection to the wider population.”

Under ATAGI’s newest recommendation, an individual should have all doses really helpful for his or her age and particular person well being with the intention to be deemed “up to date” and those that waited greater than six months to get their booster shot can be labeled as “overdue”.

It was additionally really helpful that anybody aged 16 years and older obtain a booster dose three months after their major course.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned Australia had one of many lowest Covid-19 demise charges on the planet due to excessive vaccination protection.

With greater than 95 per cent of the nation’s inhabitants aged 16 and over having had two doses, he mentioned it was the explanation Australians have been protecting protected.

“Australia‘s record in handling the Covid pandemic has been one of the standout performances anywhere in the world,” Mr Morrison advised reporters.

“We’re glad that together with state and territory governments we have done it together.”