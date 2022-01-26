Major Winter Snow Storm With Blizzard Conditions Possible Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — We’re taking a look at the potential for a significant winter snow storm Saturday and chances are you’ll hear a number of “B” phrases within the coming days.

Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis.

With every passing hour and laptop mannequin run, the probability of a significant winter storm continues to develop.

Typically, inside 72 hours (Wednesday), we’ve got the flexibility to begin honing in and being extra descriptive when discussing potential impacts. Within 48 hours (Thursday), it’s sometimes time for snow maps, wind projections, and all these traditional graphics you see earlier than a New England snowstorm. By Friday, 24 hours out, it’s refining particulars and getting as particular as attainable town-by-town.

So what can we are saying proper now with confidence?

This has the potential to simply be our largest storm of the season. In truth, it has been practically 4 years (March 13, 2018) since we had official blizzard situations in southern New England, so by that measure, it COULD be our largest storm in years.

Right now, the trail is coming into view and appears to reach in a “classic” method.

The “benchmark” for a robust nor’easter is 40°N 70°W or simply to the southeast of Nantucket. This system is predicted to roll proper via that time or be very near it. That will result in a widespread, excessive accumulation occasion with snow totals reaching 9-to-12+ inches. It would additionally carry damaging wind which might produce outages (particularly by the water).

If there have been to be any motion on this storm, it will doubtless slide southeast. I don’t need us pondering we’ll be within the clear if that’s the case. The snow quantities will shift however we might nonetheless attain a foot for a lot of in jap Massachusetts. Expect decrease values for inside areas with this state of affairs.

Regardless of the last word monitor, these by the water have to be ready for the flooding potential. High tide in Boston arrives within the morning and stacks as much as 10.6 toes. The storm surge is predicted to succeed in 2 toes+ for a lot of coastal areas, together with Boston. Flood stage in Boston is 12.5 toes, that means low mendacity areas are effectively inside the minor-to-moderate threat.

We have a couple of days earlier than this method really takes maintain right here in southern New England. The stakes are terribly excessive. Our group can be watching this hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute within the coming days.

We can have frequent updates right here on CBSBoston.com, on WBZ-TV and on CBS Boston News. We have you ever coated!