Majorities across EU ‘think Russia will invade Ukraine’, reveals poll

A majority of individuals throughout the European Union suppose Russia will invade Ukraine this yr — and imagine the EU and NATO ought to come to Kyiv’s help within the occasion of Russian aggression, in keeping with a brand new pan-European survey.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) discovered a majority of individuals in six out of seven international locations surveyed thought a Russian invasion of Ukraine would occur in 2022.

Moscow has troops massed close to its border with Ukraine however has repeatedly denied US claims that it’s poised to assault.

More than 5,500 folks had been questioned for the online survey within the final 10 days of January in Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.

“Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border has triggered a mood change in Europe,” the suppose tank says, including that majorities now maintain the view that the EU and NATO ought to stand behind Kyiv.

NATO and its member international locations are seen as the first defenders of Ukrainian sovereignty, the ECFR’s survey finds, a sentiment felt notably strongly in international locations close to the EU’s jap border, reminiscent of Poland, Sweden and Romania.

In all international locations besides Finland, most individuals thought Russia would invade Ukraine this yr. The majorities had been small in France, Germany and Italy — however, in Poland, practically three-quarters (73%) believed an invasion would occur.

The survey additionally detected that Europeans belief NATO and the EU greater than the United States in the case of defending EU residents’ pursuits, ought to Russia invade Ukraine.

People throughout Europe are ready to bear massive and probably long-term penalties because of defending Ukraine, the ECFR polling finds. These embody refugees at Europe’s borders, larger vitality prices, extra financial coercion, cyber assaults, and the specter of additional Russian army motion.

A majority in all international locations surveyed other than Sweden say Russia’s stance in direction of Ukraine poses a safety risk to their very own nation, particularly over vitality dependence.

“The cliché that war is ‘unthinkable’ is no longer true,” the council’s overseas coverage specialists are quoted as saying, including that the approaching weeks will “test whether Europeans can make the transition from a world shaped by soft power to one shaped by resilience”.

“The Russia-Ukraine disaster might change into a watershed for European safety,” said the ECFR’s co-founder Mark Leonard.

“EU states have been portrayed as divided, weak and absent on Ukraine. However, our survey exhibits that European residents – from the north, south, east and west – are united. They agree that Vladimir Putin would possibly pursue army motion, and that Europe, along with its NATO companions, ought to experience to Ukraine’s help.”