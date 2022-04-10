Majority of employers in India favour four day workweek: Report

With quite a few corporations internationally proposing 4-day

workweek for workers, a report has revealed {that a} majority of

employers in India strongly agree that this mannequin will assist in

decreasing stress degree, Trend experiences citing The Tribune.

Over 60 per cent of the employers strongly agree that the brand new

4-day workweek mannequin might be profitable in uplifting the general

morale of the organisation with job satisfaction and work-life

stability, serving to to cut back stress and nervousness ranges, a report by

HR Solutions Genius Consultants mentioned.

However, 27 per cent of the employers who participated within the

survey mentioned they weren’t certain of its implications on

organisations’ productiveness.

The remaining 11 per cent disagreed with the notion, arguing

that the 4-day work mannequin would neither enhance nor yield any

drastic optimistic outcomes, it mentioned.

The report is predicated on a survey performed on-line amongst 1,113

employers and workers between February 1 and March 7 throughout

sectors, together with banking and finance, building and

engineering, schooling, FMCG, hospitality, HR options, IT, ITES

and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and fuel.

The survey discovered that 100 per cent workers are in favour of

the 4-day workweek mannequin.

Further, when employers have been requested if they’re keen to work

past 12 hours to compensate for an additional break day, over 56 per

cent agreed immediately, whereas the remaining 44 per cent of the

respondents weren’t satisfied about stretching their standard working

hours.

Similarly, 60 per cent workers within the survey mentioned they’re

keen to work greater than 12 hours in alternate for one more weekly

off.

Over 66 per cent of respondents strongly believed that the 4-day

week module will assist them enhance their productiveness ranges, the

report mentioned.

The survey additionally revealed that for employers, essentially the most most well-liked

third break day is Friday (52 per cent), adopted by Monday (18 per

cent), Wednesday (18 per cent) and Thursday (11 per cent).

“The new 4-day workweek module has been fairly an attention-grabbing

development that has been more and more adopted by fairly a couple of international locations

and organisations from a standalone perspective. People have been

praising the module for serving to workers handle each their

private and work lives higher. Some really feel the 4-day week mannequin has

enabled them to push their boundaries, contribute and carry out

higher,” mentioned R P Yadav, Genius Consultants CMD.

The module has piqued quite a lot of curiosity and has made few

organisations marvel if they need to take into account adopting the identical for

their firm construction, he added.