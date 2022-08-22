Makeup artist skilfully transforms into Kareena Kapoor Khan from Asoka. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a number of iconic seems to be in her movies over time. And one in every of them occurs to be the actual look that she had within the film named Asoka that launched within the 12 months 2001. Opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she performed the position of Kaurwaki, princess of Kalinga. And on this specific video that has been shared on Instagram, one will get to see how a makeup artist transforms into Kareena Kapoor Khan from this movie. The clip begins to indicate the gifted artist in body as they start their make-up transformation into this character. The video has been shared on the Instagram web page of the make-up artist and blogger named Azkha Tegar. And in response to their bio, they’re primarily based in Cianjur, a city within the West Java province of Indonesia.

The make-up artist has over 4.24 lakh followers on their web page – on which they repeatedly share images and movies of their make-up transformations. “Asoka makeup,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that has now gone all types of viral, owing to all the best causes.

Watch it beneath:

Posted on July 29, this make up video has acquired over 5.78 lakh likes on it as of now. It has additionally acquired numerous appreciative feedback from followers of Bollywood films, Kareena Kapoor Khan and naturally, make up lovers world wide.