Makeup artist’s video of Nigerian woman in Indian bridal attire wins hearts. Watch

A video of a bride shared on-line is making a buzz on-line. Wondering why? The video, shared on Instagram, exhibits a Nigerian girl wearing Indian apparel. It is the fantastic getup of the bride and in addition her make-up which has now shocked individuals.

Makeup artist Neha Waraich Grover shared the video of the bride on her Instagram web page. “Isn’t she looking Indian after makeover. Ps: It was my dream to do an African girl as an Indian bride. I was looking for an African model for that, and then I got this real bride… yipppeee! Felt so lucky that I got an opportunity to doll her up for her big big day,” she wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to indicate a textual content that reads, “African lady being an Indian bride. The video additionally exhibits how the make-up artist helps her prepare for her marriage ceremony. She additionally shared one other video which explains that the bride is a Nigerian.

Take a take a look at the make-up video of the bride:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. With over 4,400 likes, the share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback. “Awwwwwwww so proud of you and our culture too… perfect choice of her to choose you… She is beautiful and was looking more gorgeous after your magic touch,” praised an Instagram consumer. “How beautiful she looks,” expressed one other. “Looking gorgeous,” wrote a 3rd. Many additionally confirmed their reactions by coronary heart emoticons.