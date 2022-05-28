Makeup fuses with illusion and the result is terrific. Watch mind-bending video

Makeup and optical illusions have been round endlessly, and their fusion normally leaves one spellbound. Mimi Choi is understood to create such magic. She is well-known for utilizing her face and physique as canvases to create enjoyable illusions.

In her latest video, Mimi has used her face, legs and toes as canvases to create mind-boggling make-up illusions. “There is no beauty without some strangeness,” reads the caption of her video shared on Instagram.

Watch the mind-bending video beneath:

Since being shared a couple of hours in the past, the video has gathered over 4,43,000 views and 54,200 likes. People additionally took to the feedback part to reward the make-up phantasm by the artist.

“You are amazing,” commented an Instagram person. “You never stop to amaze me,” expressed one other. “Truly a work of art,” posted a 3rd with coronary heart emoticons.

In an Instagram put up, the Vancouver-based make-up artist shared that she takes inspiration from the visions she has throughout episodes of sleep paralysis, starting from quadrupling eyes to her head sliced in half.

What are your views on the make-up illusions by Mimi Choi?