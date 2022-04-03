Malaika Arora gets home in ambulance after car accident, Arjun Kapoor accompanies her: Report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been relationship for 4 years

Malaika sustained damage close to one in all her eyes after the highway accident

Report says that Malaika has now been despatched residence from hospital and Arjun Kapoor accompanied her

Actress and actuality present decide Malaika Arora sustained a minor damage close to one in all her eyes after a highway accident close to Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday night. Malaika was returning residence from a style occasion, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account. The incident occurred round 4.45 pm close to a food-mall when Malaika was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official stated. A bus and two vehicles collided and one in all them hit Malaika’s SUV, he stated. She was travelling together with her driver and bodyguard.

Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the influence of the accident. The native police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital, the place she was stated to be recovering nicely, though shaken by the incident, and was prone to be discharged on Sunday. In the most recent replace on Malaika’s well being, it’s realized that she has come again residence in an ambulance and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was accompanying her. Not simply Arjun, Malaika’s youthful sister Amrita Arora was additionally together with her as she was discharged from the ability the place she was being handled.

Earlier, there have been rumours that each one is just not nicely between Arjun and Malaika. However, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor dismissed studies of cut up together with his accomplice, saying there isn’t a place for “shady rumors” in his life. They have been in a relationship for the final 4 years.

In current years, the couple has progressively opened up about their relationship in interviews and are sometimes photographed collectively at household gatherings, movie events and trip. Malaika, who was beforehand married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, made her relationship with Arjun Instagram official in 2019 on the actor’s birthday.

