Malaika Arora Is Indulging In Pancakes With A Special Someone, Can You Guess?

Look who’s relishing pancakes for the weekends. It’s Malaika Arora. Of course, weekends are a time to take pleasure in essentially the most scrumptious meals that you have been craving all week lengthy. And, a little bit of candy indulgence would not harm, after all. So right here is Bollywood actress and mannequin Malaika diving right into a delicious plate of pancakes for her Saturday deal with. The photograph, she has put up on Instagram Stories, reveals a plate of well-cooked pancakes piled onto each other. The delicacies have been made with some berries that peep out of the fluffy pancakes. Malaika has added a dollop of white cream on high of the heap and we additionally discover a bottle of maple syrup on the aspect. A bowl of berries, if she wants some extra, is positioned beside the plate. She captioned the picture “Pancake Saturday.” There was additionally a particular somebody we noticed within the photos – none apart from her pet canine Casper. Take a take a look at the story she shared:

Malaika Arora has been taken over by her tingling candy tooth. How do we all know? Well, the actress gave us a glimpse of one other candy deal with only some days in the past. She was relishing a field of yummy looking cookies, The field that she confirmed to her Instafam contained one complete cookie together with a half-eaten piece. We absolutely know Malaika was the one to complete the cookies. Of course, she could not have acted to fulfill her cravings.

Malaika Arora goes massive on meals, both she is strolling via the hectic weekdays or breezing via the weekends. Recently she attended a feast that was organized by her buddy. Malaika could not cease herself from posting about the delicious platter, Fried fish with spicy garnishing, curries and papad had been a number of the scrumptious dishes we may see on the desk. Malaika cherished the South Indian model meal and her social media replace proved it.

Malaika Arora is a die-hard foodie. Her meals adventures take her to totally different dishes. Sometimes, she is seen choosing scrumptious pancakes and unique dishes. Other instances, she’s going to stick with fundamental Indian delicacies. From consuming greens cooked in an Indian model or relishing the Gujarati thepla, the actress by no means lets go of her roots. When she posted the photograph of a plate of thepla, she wrote, “Jus hits the spot.”