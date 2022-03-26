Malaria vaccine trial highlights research funding woes

Researchers have managed to lift sufficient cash to trial a groundbreaking malaria vaccine on people however say their struggle for funds highlights ongoing points with medical analysis funding.

Griffith University’s Institute for Glycomics has developed a malaria vaccine that can be freeze-dried, enabling it to be transported and saved with out refrigeration. This tremendously expands its potential to be used within the growing world, the place malaria stays entrenched.

Malaria researchers Dr Danielle Stanisic and Professor Michael Good of their lab on the Institute for Glycomics at Griffith’s Gold Coast campus.

The researchers have now cobbled collectively $1.34 million – sufficient to proceed with a part 1 scientific trial in human volunteers – after partnering with Australian Rotary golf equipment and receiving grants from the federal authorities’s Medical Research Future Fund, in addition to particular person donations.

Lead researcher Danielle Stanisic stated they had been very glad to have the ability to progress to the subsequent stage of the analysis to see whether or not the vaccine is efficient in people.