Malaria vaccine trial highlights research funding woes
Researchers have managed to lift sufficient cash to trial a groundbreaking malaria vaccine on people however say their struggle for funds highlights ongoing points with medical analysis funding.
Griffith University’s Institute for Glycomics has developed a malaria vaccine that can be freeze-dried, enabling it to be transported and saved with out refrigeration. This tremendously expands its potential to be used within the growing world, the place malaria stays entrenched.
The researchers have now cobbled collectively $1.34 million – sufficient to proceed with a part 1 scientific trial in human volunteers – after partnering with Australian Rotary golf equipment and receiving grants from the federal authorities’s Medical Research Future Fund, in addition to particular person donations.
Lead researcher Danielle Stanisic stated they had been very glad to have the ability to progress to the subsequent stage of the analysis to see whether or not the vaccine is efficient in people.
But Dr Stanisic stated the truth that it took 5 years to place the funding collectively was in distinction to funding for COVID-19 vaccines, which had been rolled out in lower than a yr.
“When you have funding, research progresses, and we’ve seen that with COVID vaccines over the past two years,” she stated.
“A lot of funding was thrown at vaccine research because it was an immediate problem for everyone in the world.”
Dr Stanisic stated she didn’t begrudge the speedy growth of COVID-19 vaccines, however stated different illnesses, resembling malaria, additionally wanted funding to stop giant demise tolls.
“I think it’s easy in Australia to forget that there are diseases like malaria that disproportionately affect the poorest countries,” she stated. “And it’s not getting better – the deaths are actually going up each year, they’re not going down.”