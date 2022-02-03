Malavika Mohanan reacts to her photoshopped ‘vulgar’ pic circulating online: Please help and report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAVIKAMOHANAN_ Malavika Mohanan reacts to her photoshopped ‘vulgar’ pic circulating on-line: Please assist and report

Master actress Malavika Mohanan has alerted netizens about her pretend ‘vulgar’ image that has been circulating on-line. She urged netizens to assist her in reporting the identical. Additionally, she additionally slammed a media report that carried the mentioned image with none verification. Malavika additionally shared the precise picture to deliver to note the photoshopped picture of hers in order that it may be taken completed.

Slamming a information report for carrying her pretend pic, which she teamed as ‘vulgar’, Malavika wrote on Twitter, “This is a photograph of mine from a number of months again which any person has photoshopped and created a pretend vulgar one. Lots of people have been circulating that, together with media homes like @AsianetNewsTM, which is simply low cost journalism. If you see the pretend one please assist and report (sic).”

Malavika is the daughter of famend cinematographer KU Mohanan. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Beyond the Clouds reverse Ishaan Khatter. Having labored predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil movie business, she is all set to characteristic within the upcoming Bollywood movie Yudhra reverse Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar underneath the manufacturing home – Excel Entertainment. Touted to be a movie with hard-core road fights, hand-to-hand fight and amped-up motion sequences, the movie script is one for the younger grownup audiences. The quirky but mesmerising poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the primary search for this movie was unveiled earlier in 2021. The filming started in August.

The movie is about to hit the theatres in 2022.