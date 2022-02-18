Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years | CNN

Malawi’s well being authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a younger baby within the capital Lilongwe, the primary case of untamed poliovirus in Africa in additional than 5 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

The WHO stated in a statement that laboratory evaluation confirmed the pressure detected in Malawi was linked to at least one that has been circulating in Pakistan, the place it’s nonetheless endemic.

“As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region’s wild poliovirus-free certification status,” the WHO stated.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative stated the case within the southern African nation was in a three-year-old lady who skilled the onset of paralysis in November final 12 months.

Sequencing of the virus carried out in February by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it as sort 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1).

“Detection of WPV1 outside the world’s two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritizing polio immunization activities,” the Global Polio Eradication Initiative stated.

The WHO stated the African continent might launch a speedy response due to a excessive degree of polio surveillance.

“The last case of wild poliovirus in Africa was identified in northern Nigeria in 2016 and globally there were only five cases in 2021.

Any case of wild poliovirus is a significant event and we will mobilize all resources to support the country’s response,” stated Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator within the WHO’s regional workplace for Africa.

Polio is a extremely infectious illness that invades the nervous system and may trigger whole paralysis inside hours. While there isn’t a remedy for polio, it may be prevented by administration of a vaccine, the WHO stated.

Africa was declared free of untamed poliovirus in August 2020 by the worldwide well being physique following a fruits of many years of effort by regional governments and nonprofits to eradicate the virus from the continent, which had seen an estimated 75,000 youngsters paralyzed yearly.

The WHO had waited 4 years because the final declared case of the wild poliovirus in Nigeria earlier than asserting its eradication in Africa 17 months in the past to make sure that there have been no traces of the virus on the continent, officials told CNN.

Polio eradication efforts in Africa have prevented almost two million youngsters from crippling life-long paralysis and saved round 180,000 lives, the WHO stated.