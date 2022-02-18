Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years | News24

The case in Malawi was in a three-year-old lady who skilled the onset of paralysis in November final 12 months.

It is sort 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1).

It is linked to a pressure detected in Pakistan.

Malawi has declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a younger baby within the capital Lilongwe, the primary case of untamed poliovirus in Africa in additional than 5 years, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated.

Laboratory evaluation confirmed the pressure detected in Malawi was linked to at least one that has been circulating in Pakistan, the place it’s nonetheless endemic, the WHO stated in a press release .

“As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region’s wild poliovirus-free certification status,” the WHO stated.

Sequencing of the virus performed in February by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it as sort 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1).

“Detection of WPV1 outside the world’s two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritising polio immunisation activities,” the Global Polio Eradication Initiative stated.

The WHO stated the African continent was capable of reply quickly due to a excessive degree of surveillance.

Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator within the WHO’s regional workplace for Africa stated:

The final case of untamed poliovirus in Africa was recognized in northern Nigeria in 2016 and globally there have been solely 5 circumstances in 2021. Any case of untamed poliovirus is a big occasion and we’ll mobilize all sources to help the nation’s response.

Polio is a extremely infectious illness that invades the nervous system and might trigger complete paralysis inside hours. While there is no such thing as a treatment, it may be prevented by vaccine, the WHO stated.

“The strain of poliovirus detected (in Malawi) is a close match to a strain last detected in a child with paralysis in the (Pakistani) province of Sindh in October 2019,” stated Hamid Jaffery, Director, Polio Eradication, WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.

“Until we stop transmission of polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the world remains at risk,” he advised Reuters.

Pakistan is amongst nations the place it is suggested worldwide travellers have polio vaccination certificates.

Pakistan’s well being minister Faisal Sultan advised Reuters the genetic cluster had disappeared from the nation since round 2019.

“Further analysis may reveal its hiding place since then – perhaps somewhere in the world where there are pockets of ‘immunity gap’ and non-existent environmental surveillance,” he stated.

