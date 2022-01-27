Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera reshuffles cabinet after corruption scandals | News24

BLANTYRE

– Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a number of new ministers in a

rejigged cupboard, an announcement from his workplace confirmed, after the outdated cupboard was

dissolved over corruption scandals.

Chakwera

dissolved his complete cupboard this week, saying some ministers in addition to different

public officers needed to account for graft accusations made in opposition to them.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera. AFP PHOTO: Amos Gumulira/AFP

In

the brand new cupboard of the southern African nation, Samuel Kawale was made lands

minister, Vera Kamtukule labour minister and Mark Phiri commerce and business

minister. Abida Mia was given the water and sanitation portfolio.

Chakwera’s

workplace stated extra appointments could be made quickly.

State of catastrophe

In

a separate assertion, Chakwera declared a state of catastrophe over tropical storm

Ana, which brought on heavy rains and flooding within the south of the nation and

triggered main energy cuts.

The

catastrophe division stated the demise toll from the storm, which made landfall in

Mozambique on Monday earlier than shifting inland, had risen from 4 to 11 and that

greater than 200 000 individuals had been affected. In Mozambique the demise toll rose

from eight to 18 individuals, in keeping with the nation’s catastrophe institute.

