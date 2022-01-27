Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera reshuffles cabinet after corruption scandals | News24
BLANTYRE
– Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a number of new ministers in a
rejigged cupboard, an announcement from his workplace confirmed, after the outdated cupboard was
dissolved over corruption scandals.
Chakwera
dissolved his complete cupboard this week, saying some ministers in addition to different
public officers needed to account for graft accusations made in opposition to them.
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.
In
the brand new cupboard of the southern African nation, Samuel Kawale was made lands
minister, Vera Kamtukule labour minister and Mark Phiri commerce and business
minister. Abida Mia was given the water and sanitation portfolio.
Chakwera’s
workplace stated extra appointments could be made quickly.
State of catastrophe
In
a separate assertion, Chakwera declared a state of catastrophe over tropical storm
Ana, which brought on heavy rains and flooding within the south of the nation and
triggered main energy cuts.
The
catastrophe division stated the demise toll from the storm, which made landfall in
Mozambique on Monday earlier than shifting inland, had risen from 4 to 11 and that
greater than 200 000 individuals had been affected. In Mozambique the demise toll rose
from eight to 18 individuals, in keeping with the nation’s catastrophe institute.
