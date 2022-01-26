Malawi president spares anti-corruption unit boss as leaked audio points to graft tussle | News24

Leaked audio of the boss of Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) complaining has riled President Lazarus Chakwera.

The arrest of billionaire Malawian-British enterprise tycoon Zuneth Sattar two months in the past is on the centre of the corruption battle within the nation.

Political analysts say Chakwera has sacred cows, and corruption buster Martha Chizuma’s work has now been compromised.

Political analysts in Malawi say President Lazarus Chakwera’s shock axing of his Cabinet is a results of his conflict with the director-general of the nation’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma.

Leaked audio has seemingly uncovered Chizuma’s frustration together with her work being undermined, in addition to the depth of corruption within the authorized system and allegations of state seize.

Government sources in Malawi instructed News24 a gathering between Chakwera and Chizuma befell on Monday after weeks of hypothesis about how Chakwera would react to studies of large corruption implicating billionaire Malawian-British enterprise tycoon Zuneth Sattar.

Chizuma’s ACB, in partnership with British investigators, arrested Sattar two months in the past after a three-year investigation into corruption that spans three presidencies.

Top officers serving underneath former president Peter Mutharika and the present authorities had been all stated to have been implicated.

The assembly between the president and Chizuma befell on Monday morning following the leak of the audio file, during which a determine – believed to be Chizuma – expresses her frustration on the judiciary’s dealing with of corruption circumstances. Chakwera described the feedback within the audio as painful and embarrassing.

In the audio, Chizuma stated the bureau had not been getting ample help from Chakwera and that she understood she had misplaced help from State House over claims that she needed to see the autumn of the administration.

She additionally alleged that some judges and attorneys had been corrupt and mentioned a case that the bureau was dealing with.

In a televised State of the Nation Address on Monday evening, Chakwera stated the audio “exposed” each Chizuma and the president “to embarrassment”.

He added that he had at all times demonstrated a resolve to battle corruption by not interfering with ACB investigations.

He stated he was open for questioning by the corruption physique and would be certain that it was adequately funded.

Chakwera added:

I need to subsequently confess that due to how vested I’m within the battle in opposition to corruption, listening to a number of the remarks Ms Chizuma makes on that recording was painful.

The president stated a number of authorized advisors had knowledgeable him that Chizuma’s conduct within the audio recording contained info justifying her removing as ACB boss on the grounds of misconduct by way of Section 6B (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, 2019.

But he stated he wouldn’t fireplace the corruption buster, who he described as a robust associate in fulfilling the promise of ending corruption.

“I have determined that the best thing to do in this instance is to keep a watchful eye on her general conduct in the bureau’s affairs in order to ensure that there are no other incidents of concern about her fitness for office going forward. As such, I have given her a stern warning about what the law demands and what I expect from her as the person I appointed to that office,” stated Chakwera.

He described the individuals who had recorded and leaked the audio as “evil forces” and stated he and Chizuma weren’t moved by their efforts to derail his agenda to rid Malawi of corruption.

“If you thought that making this recording would force me to fire her, you’d better think again. And if you thought that you can use Ms Chizuma’s work or improper comments in that audio to attack me and get me out of the way, you’d better think again,” he stated.

Political analyst George Phiri instructed News24 Chakwera’s public lynching of Chizuma was unlucky and uncalled for.

Phiri stated:

What is evident is Chizuma has been whipped into line, and it’s unlucky that a complete president undresses an anti-corruption entity boss in public and expects her to do her responsibility diligently.

“He had held a meeting with her, and he was supposed to just state that the incident was one of those which need to be guarded against. Chizuma is now powerless, and this may confirm the fears that she (Chizuma) had targeted the Presidency in the Sattar investigation,” he added.

Another political commentator Sylvester Ayuba James stated the stage had been set for Chizuma’s removing.

“Having done a critical discourse analysis of the president’s speech, I am of the view that there is too much emphasis on Chizuma’s misconduct, prompting one to fear that the First Citizen has deliberately created a platform for Chizuma’s future removal,” James stated.

“We must remain very vigilant in observing how often members of the band, including the bandleader himself, make reference to this ‘misconduct’ in the future,” he stated.

According to James, “the truth still remains that Chizuma was operating in a very hostile environment in which she has to deal with a system that is contaminated by the very forces that she is investigating.”

Chakwera dissolved his total Cabinet on Monday and promised to nominate new members inside two days.

