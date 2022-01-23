Malawi revokes diplomats’ status in US over recall stand-off | News24

The Malawi authorities on Saturday revoked the diplomatic standing of eight recalled diplomats who had refused to depart the United States in a stand-off over the transport dwelling of their private results.

“We have revoked their diplomatic status and we have also informed the US government that they are not there as Malawian diplomats,” ministry of international affairs spokeswoman Rejoice Shumba advised AFP.

The eight from Malawi’s missions in Washington and New York failed in court docket to forestall the federal government from implementing the recall.

Shumba mentioned the federal government was merely finalising a recall mission that started after Lazarus Chakwera was elected president in 2020.

Most of the envoys had been appointed by his predecessor Peter Mutharika.

“We set out to bring back 70 diplomats from our missions, but we only managed to bring back about 50 because the others were resisting. But when their case was dismissed, we resumed our mission to bring them back,” she mentioned.

According to Malawi’s recalled ambassador to Washington Edward Sawerengera the eight demanded their private items be positioned in containers after which loaded straight on to a ship, and never first saved in a warehouse – a requirement the ministry known as “unreasonable”.

The ministry had given the diplomats a non-negotiable deadline of 31 December 2021 to return to Malawi, earlier than they sought authorized redress.