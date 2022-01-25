Malawian President dissolves cabinet on corruption row | News24

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday sacked his total cupboard over graft considerations, vowing to “confront all forms of lawless conduct by public officials”.

“I have dissolved my entire cabinet effective immediately, and all the functions of cabinet revert to my office until I announce a reconfigured cabinet in two days,” Chakwera mentioned in a nationwide deal with.

He added that the reconfigured cupboard will exclude Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa, who was arrested final month in a bribery case.

“This is to allow him to answer the corruption charges he is facing in court and clear his name there,” Chakwera mentioned.

The beautiful choice follows conferences final week with two influential teams, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi and the Public Affairs Committee, which includes church teams that act as a authorities watchdog.

Both teams expressed concern over the president’s indecisiveness in preventing corruption.

ECM, an meeting of Malawi’s Catholic bishops, mentioned authorities should be sure that nobody is “pressurised, intimidated or influenced” within the pursuit for justice.

“Let no suspect, however powerful, wealthy or who their connections are, be shielded or protected,” the bishops mentioned in an announcement.

Chakwera received 2020 elections by campaigning on guarantees to battle corruption within the poor southern African nation.

The land minister’s arrest was the second corruption scandal to erupt in lower than a month.

Earlier in December, a corruption probe noticed Malawi’s former finance minister and an ex-central financial institution governor arrested on allegations they manipulated accounts to acquire loans from the International Monetary Fund.

