Malaysian court finds former first lady Rosmah guilty of bribery

Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan stated the prosecution proved their case past an inexpensive doubt. He had nonetheless to ship his sentence.

Rosmah, 70, had pleaded not responsible to a few expenses of soliciting and receiving bribes between 2016 and 2017 to assist an organization safe a $279 million solar energy provide mission from the federal government when her husband was in energy.

The expenses carry penalties of as much as 20 years in jail and a fantastic of a minimum of 5 occasions the quantity of the bribe, though Rosmah might search a keep on sentencing by the Kuala Lumpur High Court pending appeals to increased courts.

Prosecutors say Rosmah sought a bribe of 187.5 million ringgit ($41.80 million), and obtained 6.5 million ringgit from an official of the corporate that received the mission.