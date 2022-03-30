Malaysia’s Help Needed To Ease Global Chip Shortage, Taiwan Says

Malaysia accounts for 13 per cent of world chip packaging and testing

Malaysia’s assist is required to resolve the worldwide scarcity of auto semiconductors, particularly relating to packaging, a sector affected by the nation’s COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua stated.

Taiwan, as a significant chip producer, has been entrance and centre of efforts to resolve the scarcity, which has idled auto vegetation all over the world.

Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang advised Reuters that Taiwan alone couldn’t type out the issue as a result of the availability chain is so advanced.

“The bottleneck in fact is in Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, because for a while the factories were all shut down,” she stated.

The downside was particularly acute with auto chip packaging, with firms in Malaysia offering companies not supplied by Taiwanese corporations, Wang added.

“Now the focus is on Malaysia resuming production as soon as possible. I know that Malaysia started to restore production capacity in early September, and now the production capacity has returned to about 80%, so if their capacity can slowly come back, this problem can be slowly dealt with.”

Malaysia is residence to suppliers and factories serving semiconductor makers reminiscent of Europe’s STMicroelectronics and Infineon, in addition to main carmakers together with Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association President Wong Siew Hai stated that the foremost Malaysian semiconductor producers are already operating at full capability to produce the auto trade.

“For the automotive chips, they are doing their best to ship as much as possible, but the current capacity cannot meet demand because it’s too huge, the build-up is a lot,” he stated. “Everything is at 100% to satisfy the demand for automotive parts. Where they can increase productivity, they’re already doing so.”

Adding capability will take time, with most out there solely subsequent yr, Wong stated.

Malaysia accounts for 13% of world chip packaging and testing, and seven% of the world’s semiconductor commerce passes by means of the nation, with some worth added at native factories and chips getting mixed with different elements earlier than remaining cargo.

The White House pressed automakers, chip firms and others final month to supply info on the semiconductor disaster.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Wang reiterated the United States was not focusing on Taiwanese corporations and was voluntary, whereas Washington had assured Taipei that no delicate info can be leaked.

If corporations need assistance, the federal government will present it, she added.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, stated it might inform the federal government if any assist was required.

