Malema launches urgent bid to block recommendation he apologise to JSC, Judge Matojane | News24

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief Julius Malema has launched an pressing authorized bid to dam the parliamentary course of which will pressure him to apologise for asking a decide a few R500 000 defamation order he made in opposition to the occasion.

Malema’s authorized motion comes after Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests final 12 months discovered that he mustn’t have used the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a “platform for his personal interests” in relation to his questioning of Judge Elias Matojane concerning the defamation order he made in opposition to the EFF – in favour of former minister Trevor Manuel.

It really useful to the National Assembly that Malema ought to apologize within the House by particularly saying sorry to Matojane and the JSC for his line of questioning. The report must be adopted by the National Assembly for the sanction to take impact.

Malema is now in search of an order “interdicting and suspending the implementation” of that report, pending his software to assessment it and set it apart. Among different issues, he contends that the attainable sanction he could face additionally “includes my suspension from Parliament for up to a month, including being deprived of my salary”.

He insists that it was “untrue” that he had sought to advance his personal pursuits together with his questioning of Matojane, and argues that the JSC “has decided not to sanction me on account of my line of questioning while serving on that body”.

It is barely Parliament, by the Report, that seeks such sanction.

“In other words, Parliament seeks to punish me in terms of its Code for my conduct before another body in another capacity, and in circumstances where that body itself did not find my conduct to be objectionable or in breach of its rules and procedures.”

Malema maintains that he takes “no issue with being held accountable”, however contends the organisations which have requested that Parliament examine his conduct as a JSC commissioner “do so because my participation on the JSC makes it more difficult in certain circumstances for their favoured candidates to be appointed”.

“These individuals and organisations, upset with my being a JSC Commissioner, then resort to baseless claims to have me censured by Parliament,” Malema argues.

“It will not be earth-shattering to the court to know that what these individuals and organisations actually do is weaponise the Parliamentary disciplinary processes – all of which are under the control of the ruling African National Congress, the political opposition of my party – to discipline me.”

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, amongst different organisations, has argued that Malema’s conduct as a JSC commissioner has clearly demonstrated that he’s unfit for the place. But, as but, he has solely confronted censure for his questioning of Matojane.

In 2019, Matojane ordered that the EFF pay Manuel R500 000 for falsely claiming that he oversaw a “corrupt” course of to nominate South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter. The Supreme Court of Appeal later ordered that the attainable sanction imposed on the occasion ought to be decided by one other courtroom after a trial course of.

During the JSC’s April 2021 interviews, Malema particularly requested Matojane – who had utilized for a place on the Appeal Court – why he believed it “appropriate for you to award R500 000 without any of the parties leading any oral evidence” within the case.

Matojane responded that, as a result of the Constitutional Court had but to rule on Manuel’s try to attraction the ruling given by the SCA, it will not be applicable for him to remark.

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests subsequently discovered that Malema had “engaged in a matter that concerned him and his political party directly. The matter was before a court of law”.

‘Therein lies the issue’

“The committee further held the view that the member placed himself in a position of conflict in respect of the comments that he made toward Judge Matojane as he represents the National Assembly on the Judicial Services Commission and should not have used the platform for his personal interests.”

Malema was discovered to be in breach of the ethics code’s provisions which require a member to “act on all occasions in accordance with the public trust placed in them”, and “discharge their obligations, in terms of the Constitution, to Parliament and the public at large, by placing the public interest above their own interest”.

EFF chief Julius Malema and advocate Dali Mpofu on the interviews for South Africa’s subsequent Chief Justice at Park Hotel in Sandton. Gallo Images PHOTO: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangaman

The committee rejected Malema’s argument that his free speech rights enabled him to ask Matojane the questions that he did. It stated it did “not agree that the question to Judge Matojane falls within the protection of freedom of speech. Also, that the question cannot be protected under the constitutional mandate of the member in his role as a representative of the [National Assembly] on the JSC”.

“The member serves on the JSC as a representative of the NA and should not have entered a question that relates to a case which concerns him personally. He serves on the JSC to further the interest of the public and not his private interest,” the committee discovered.

Malema argues that he did nothing incorrect. He additionally argues that, due to the ANC’s numerical power in Parliament, it’s “largely a foregone conclusion” that opposition occasion members will probably be sanctioned in relation to disciplinary issues purchased in opposition to them.

“And therein lies the problem: complaints are made against the likes of me by individuals and organisations who prefer certain candidates over others, and these people ask the ANC, my political opposition, and an organisation that also prefers certain candidates over others, to discipline me,” he says.

This is similar ANC that seeks to make use of constitutional buildings to make sure its favoured judges get appointed on the dictates of the ANC’s ‘Deployment Committee’, which successfully acts a shadow authorities.

“It is against the spectre of this dilemma that my application is brought – I, on one hand, am enjoined to question candidates for judicial office. Yet, when I do so, I am ultimately subjected to the disciplinary powers (even if indirectly) of the ANC, who is not only my political opposition, but where the ANC itself has a partisan interest in who gets appointed as judges.”

In different phrases, Malema contends that Parliament mustn’t have the authorized energy to censure the opposition MPs that symbolize it on the JSC – and argues that, whether it is allowed to take action, this is able to be a “death-knell for constitutionalism” and compromise the independence of the judiciary.

Malema’s pressing software is about down for listening to on 24 February.

