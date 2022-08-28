Malema once called Mashatile ‘useless’, so why is he being backed now, asks Lamola | News24

ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola had some sharp phrases for the EFF chief Julius Malema.

Given Malema’s ever altering tune, Lamola mentioned the ANC ought to by no means be allowed to be guided by the chief of the purple berets.

Lamola was talking on the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Memorial hosted in Tshwane on Sunday.

ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola says the ANC ought to by no means be guided by the likes of EFF chief Julius Malema.

This comes on the again of News24’s interview with Malema who mentioned he’s prepared to work with the ANC, relatively than the DA, in coalition agreements after the 2024 elections.

Malema, nonetheless, needs to work with an ANC led by Paul Mashatile who’s the present treasurer-general of the ruling celebration.

Mashatile and Lamola are within the working for the place of ANC deputy president on the celebration’s elective convention scheduled for later this 12 months.

Speaking on the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Memorial hosted in Tshwane on Sunday, Lamola got here to Mashatile's defence, taking a veiled jibe at Malema.

He introduced up occasions prior to now the place Malema referred to Mashatile as a “junior leader” and a “useless person”.

“There can’t be someone who stands up in a press briefing and attacks the whole ANC when its suits them, [calling] Paul Mashatile a useless person, [saying] he is a junior leader of the ANC and they cannot negotiate with him. Not long ago when we could not get 50% majority here in Tshwane, in the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg they (Malema) said they can’t negotiate with Paul Mashatile,” Lamola mentioned.

Lamola, who can also be justice and correctional providers minister, added that Malema now appears to have modified his tune. “These are the kind of characters that must never guide the ANC. The ANC must be guided by its policies, its resolutions and its tactics.”

At a press convention in November 2021, Malema described Mashatile as a junior chief of the ANC.

Paul Mashatile. Christopher Moagi

This was throughout coalition talks after the municipal elections.

“Firstly, they sent a very junior delegation. When they send an official, they send Paul Mashatile. Paul Mashatile is one of the most dishonest people ever. You must never meet that guy and think something will happen.

“Through his scheming and political maneuvering, he managed to hold ANC staff members for four months. They thought the salary was coming… he is a schemer. He works like that. We don’t trust anything that comes out of Paul’s mouth. He is not honest. From the EFF you don’t get mixed signals. The message is clear. One message, many voices,” Malema mentioned on the time.

Mashatile is dubbed the frontrunner in the race for deputy president, with sustained support from party structures that include those who support a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa and those who don’t.

But the fight among Ramaphosa’s allies over who his running mate should be has pitted Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi against Lamola.

Mashatile is the present treasurer-general who can also be appearing in two different roles within the prime six – secretary-general and deputy secretary-general.