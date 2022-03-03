Malema spends 41st birthday in East London court facing firearms charge | News24

EFF chief Julius Malema and Adriaan Snyman seem on the East London Magistrate Court in East London.

Julius Malema is celebrating his forty first birthday on Thursday, whereas attending his trial for the illegal possession of a firearm and contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Malema was born on 3 March 1981 in Seshego, within the former Transvaal province.

Ironically, he’s alleged to have dedicated the crimes throughout a celebration celebration of the EFF in July 2018.

EFF chief Julius Malema will spend a lot of his forty first birthday within the East London Regional Court as his authorized group fights a number of prison costs he face regarding the Firearms Control Act.

Malema finds himself on the improper facet of the regulation after allegedly firing a semi-automatic rifle in entrance of a crowd attending the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on 28 July 2018.

Malema faces costs of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

His bodyguard Adriaan Snyman faces one depend of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take affordable precautions to keep away from hazard to an individual’s property.

Snyman is accused of handing the weapon to Malema.

Malema and Snyman each pleaded not responsible.

Attempting to punch holes in State’s case, Malema’s authorized group on Wednesday alleged that the rifle the EFF chief seemingly fired in entrance of a cheering crowd in Mdantsane 4 years in the past was not an actual gun, and that an empty shell picked up after the occasion and handed to the police, may have been positioned there months earlier than the occasion in query.

Malema and his high generals, together with deputy president Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and their bodyguards are all staying in East London for the week to attend the trial.

Malema’s Twitter web page was flooded with birthday messages as supporters wished their president a cheerful.

The EFF Students Command joins the nation, continent & international group in wishing the President & Commander In Chief of the EFF a Happy Birthday.The youth of Africa will endlessly be impressed by your fearlessness, selflessness & love for the marginalized plenty#HappyBirthdayCIC pic.twitter.com/l9fkHWNDMB — #SizofundaNgenkani2022 (@EFFStudents) March 3, 2022

Shivambu took to Facebook to want Malema.

“Happy Birthday Comrade President @Julius_S_Malema! May God bless and protect you to see many more productive and revolutionary years! Your decisive, courageous and visionary leadership will liberate black people in South Africa, Africa & entire African diaspora! Stay blessed!,” he posted.

The trial was briefly delayed on Thursday as safety guards carried out physique checks on courtroom attendees.

[DAY 4]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema and the EFF management start this present day by being subjected to insanity attributable to a non-existent safety risk.There is a personal safety firm which has been harassing EFF management and our entry to the courtroom. Courts should insource safety now! pic.twitter.com/UZ6fwbgFV3 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 3, 2022

