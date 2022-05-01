Malesela Teffo allegedly assaulted female cop, failed to comply with warrant of arrest – police commissioner | News24

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola stated advocate Malesela Teffo was beforehand arrested for allegedly assaulting a feminine officer and coming into a police workplace in Gauteng, in contravention of a excessive court docket interdict prohibiting him from coming into the constructing.

Masemola added Teffo failed to look in court docket on a number of events.

Teffo appeared within the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was granted R10 000 bail.

General Fannie Masemola, nationwide police commissioner, has make clear the dramatic arrest of the defence lawyer within the Senzo Meyiwa homicide trial, advocate Malesela Teffo.

Teffo was arrested on the Meyiwa trial within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

On Saturday, Masemola stated Teffo was beforehand arrested for allegedly assaulting a feminine officer and coming into a police workplace in Gauteng in contravention of a excessive court docket interdict prohibiting him from coming into the constructing.

“After failing to appear before the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on several occasions, including on 27 January, a warrant of arrest [J165] was issued and withheld.

“The case was remanded to 10 February. Advocate Teffo was once more not in court docket, and bail was lastly forfeited to the State. An instruction was then issued by the court docket for the warrant of arrest to be executed.”

Masemola added Teffo was conscious a warrant of arrest had been issued as he had contacted the investigating officer on this regard.

READ | Teffo arrest opens Meyiwa trial to speculation, says Legal Practice Council

“It can be value noting that advocate Teffo has beforehand offered varied residential addresses to safe his bail. These addresses had been visited, however it was later found that he couldn’t be traced as he now not resided on the recognized addresses.

“After being made aware that advocate Teffo was appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the investigating officer in the matter consulted the Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP].

“Following the recommendation of the DPP, the investigating officer would execute the warrant of arrest upon the adjournment of the matter in order to not disrupt the court docket proceedings in a separate matter, the place the advocate is representing 4 of the 5 accused.”

Masemola said the officers intended to execute the warrant of arrest outside the courtroom, but the “method through which the occasions unfolded, made it difficult for the group”.

“According to the investigating officer, as quickly because the court docket adjourned, the investigating officer approached the advocate who was making his manner in the direction of the court docket door. It is essential to spotlight that after informing the advocate of the execution of the warrant of arrest and informing him of his rights, the advocate went again into the courtroom.

READ | Timing of Teffo’s arrest at Meyiwa trial aimed at ‘humiliating’ him, advocates’ body suggests

“The investigating officer then followed him back inside the courtroom in a bid to ensure that the latter complies with the contents of the warrant of arrest. Advocate Teffo did not co-operate with the investigating officer which warranted the call for the assistance of the Tactical Response Team [TRT] members who were already posted in the same court for escort duties.

“Police have a duty to arrest a suspect in an effort to safe his/her attendance in court docket. Therefore, the execution of the warrant of arrest on this occasion was the initiative of the investigating officer in session together with his commander, which varieties a part of the members’ each day duties,” Masemola said.

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was granted R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to 27 May.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.