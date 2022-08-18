Mali accuses France of arming jihadists

Mali accused France of arming Islamist fighters and finishing up acts of espionage in opposition to it, as relations between the West African nation and the previous colonial energy reached a brand new low.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop referred to as for an emergency assembly in response to what he described as French “acts of aggression.”

The letter, dated Monday, August 15, the day the final French military unit left Mali after a six-month army withdrawal, alleges that France violated Malian airspace greater than 50 instances this 12 months “to collect information for the benefit of terrorist groups in the Sahel and to airdrop them weapons and munitions.”

The French embassy in Mali responded on Twitter, saying that, “France has obviously never supported, directly or indirectly, these terrorist groups, who remain its enemies everywhere on earth.”

“53 French soldiers died in Mali over the last nine years,” the assertion learn. “Their mission was, above all, to fight terrorist groups and improve the safety of Malians by doing so.”

In February, France announced the top of its nine-year counterinsurgency efforts in Mali, amid rising tensions with the nation’s army junta, which overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2020, and later deserted commitments to carry elections and restore civilian rule.

The choice to drag out of Mali marked a serious setback in Paris’ efforts to combat terrorist teams within the Sahel area, ongoing since 2013. Germany on Friday suspended its army mission to Mali “until further notice,” as terrorists and Russian mercenaries proceed to destabilize the embattled African nation.

Since final 12 months, Russian mercenaries have been working for the Malian junta in its combat in opposition to Islamist insurgents, changing the French forces as Russia goals to widen its sphere of affect within the area.