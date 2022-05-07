Mali nonuplets celebrate their first birthday

Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby welcomed 5 women and 4 boys, weighing between simply 1.1 and a couple of.4 kilos, on the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco on May 4 final yr.

Twelve months on, and the 9 miracle infants are thriving and reaching developmental milestones, their father, Arby, shared.

“They’re all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something,” he advised the BBC.

Discussing his expertise of elevating the infants in addition to their three-year-old daughter Souda, Arby mentioned that whereas it is “not easy,” it was nice to see “all the babies in perfect health, (in a line) from right to left, we’re relieved. We forget everything.”