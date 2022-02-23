Mali says it killed 19 ‘terrorists’ in operation with European special forces

The Malian military stated it had killed 19 extremists in operations northeast of the capital Bamako that have been supported by European particular forces.

An announcement by the armed forces chief of workers late Tuesday stated operations within the Timbuktu, Segou, Mopti and Bandiagara areas efficiently focused “terrorists” – a time period sometimes used to designate extremists who’ve led a bloody decade-old insurgency.

Fifteen “bases” have been damaged up, 34 motorbikes have been seized and 15 have been destroyed, and 37 cellphones have been taken, it stated.

Eight folks within the Timbuktu space have been arrested, it stated, including that the operations had unfolded over a number of days.

The troops labored alongside European particular forces in a mission referred to as Takuba, it stated – a deployment whose future is clouded by a row between France and the navy junta in Bamako.

The dispute led President Emmanuel Macron to announce final Thursday that French troops who’ve been combating the extremists for the final 9 years would go away inside months.

The quarrel dates to the overthrow of Mali’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, by disgruntled military officers in August 2020.

The junta has reneged on a pledge to carry fast-track elections and positioned France underneath strain by reportedly hiring mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped Mali with hefty economic and diplomatic sanctions on January 9 for delaying the return to civilian rule.

On Saturday, the Malian military stated eight troopers and 57 rebels had been killed in clashes within the northern area of Archam, close to the border with restive Burkina Faso and Niger.

