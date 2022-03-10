Mali to investigate disappearance of Mauritanians on its soil | News24

Fred Marie, Art In All Of Us/Corbis by way of Getty Imag

Several Mauritanians disappeared in Mali.

Mauritania demanded motion for what it described as “criminal acts”.

Mali mentioned there was no proof.

Mali mentioned it could examine the disappearance of a number of Mauritanians on its territory, which has prompted a diplomatic row between the 2 West African nations.

Mauritania summoned Mali’s ambassador on Tuesday “to protest the recent criminal acts perpetrated by regular Malian forces against our defenceless and innocent citizens in Malian territory”, in line with a international ministry assertion.

The assertion didn’t additional lay out its allegations towards Malian forces or say how many individuals have been lacking.

In an announcement late on Wednesday, Mali’s authorities spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, mentioned Mali would open an investigation and ship a high-level delegation to Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott within the coming days.

He mentioned:

The authorities of Mali underlines that, at this stage, there isn’t a proof to implicate the Malian armed forces.

Mali is particularly depending on the goodwill of Mauritania as a result of its borders with most of its different neighbours are closed because of sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January.

Mauritania will not be a member of the bloc.

ECOWAS imposed the sanctions after Mali’s ruling junta introduced plans to delay elections meant to revive democratic rule after two successive coups.

Mauritania’s authorities mentioned in statements this week that its residents had been killed prior to now by “recurring criminal acts” by Malian forces and that officers in Mali had made commitments to deal with the issue.

The United Nations has repeatedly accused Malian troopers of summarily executing civilians and suspected militants over the course of their decade-long struggle towards teams linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The UN is presently investigating the mass killing of dozens of individuals in central Mali earlier this month. Mali’s authorities denied the military was accountable.

