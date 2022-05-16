Mali withdraws from regional anti-extremist force

Mali mentioned Sunday it was withdrawing from a west African pressure preventing extremists to protest its being rejected as head of the G5 regional group, which additionally contains Mauritania, Chad, Burkina and Niger.

“The government of Mali is deciding to withdraw from all the organs and bodies of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force” preventing the extremists, it mentioned in an announcement.

The G5 Sahel was created in 2014 and its anti-extremist pressure launched in 2017.

A convention of heads of state of the G5 Sahel scheduled for February 2022 in Bamako had been because of mark “the start of the Malian presidency of the G5”.

But almost 4 months after the mandate indicated this assembly “has still not taken place”, the assertion mentioned.

Bamako “firmly rejects the argument of a G5 member state which advances the internal national political situation to reject Mali’s exercising the G5 Sahel presidency”, the assertion mentioned, with out naming the nation.

The Mali authorities mentioned “the opposition of some G5 Sahel member states to Mali’s presidency is linked to manoeuvres by a state outside the region aiming desperately to isolate Mali”, with out naming that nation.

Mali has been since January 9 the goal of a sequence of financial and diplomatic sanctions from west African states to punish the army junta’s bid to remain in energy for a number of extra years, following coups in August 2020 and May 2021.

The junta has opted for a two-year transition whereas the Economic Community of West African States has urged Bamako to organise elections in 16 months most.

Beyond Mali and Burkina, the G5 Sahel, composed of round 5,000 troops, contains Mauritania, Chad and Niger.

The army coups in Mali and Burkina Faso are undermining the regional pressure’s opertional capability, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres mentioned in a report back to Security Council on May 11.

“I am deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Sahel, as well as by the potentially debilitating effect the uncertain political situation in Mali, Burkina Faso and beyond will have on efforts to further operationalise the G5-Sahel Joint Force,” Guterres’ report mentioned.

