Malian junta orders French broadcasters RFI, France 24 off air | News24

Mali’s ruling junta ordered French broadcasters RFI and France 24 off the air on Wednesday night time, complaining they’d falsely accused the military of committing abuses.

The authorities in Bamako “categorically rejects these false accusations against the courageous FAMA (Malian Armed Forces),” spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga stated.

He continued:

The junta is “initiating proceedings… to suspend broadcasts by RFI and France 24 … until further notice.

There is no recent precedent in Mali for major foreign news media to be taken off the air.

RFI (Radio France Internationale) and France 24 cover African news extensively and have a strong following in the former French colony.

The junta, which seized power in August 2020, said there had been “false accusations” in a report early within the week through which RFI aired feedback from alleged victims of abuse by the military and shadowy Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Maiga stated Malian information web sites, newspapers and its nationwide radio and TV stations had been all “banned from rebroadcasting and/or publishing programmes and information articles put out by RFI and France 24”.

He in contrast the French broadcasters to Rwanda’s Radio Mille Collines – a infamous outlet that incited listeners to exterminate minority Tutsis throughout the 1994 genocide.

