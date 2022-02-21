Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag

Malians collect within the capital Bamako to have fun the withdrawal of French troops. They have fun France’s departure by burning a European flag, with some demonstrators carrying placards with messages akin to “Thanks Wagner” and “France is a terrorist nation”.

Mali’s army-led authorities on Friday requested France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state “without delay”, calling into query Paris’ plans to drag out over a number of months.

A Malian authorities spokesman added in an announcement introduced on public tv that the outcomes of France’s nine-year navy engagement within the conflict-torn nation have been “not satisfactory”.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron introduced that he was withdrawing troops from Mali after a breakdown in relations with the nation’s ruling navy junta.

France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to fight a jihadist insurgency that emerged one 12 months prior. It at the moment has round 4,600 troops stationed throughout the Sahel, 2,400 of them in Mali.