Europe

Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 hours ago
26 1 minute read


Malians collect within the capital Bamako to have fun the withdrawal of French troops. They have fun France’s departure by burning a European flag, with some demonstrators carrying placards with messages akin to “Thanks Wagner” and “France is a terrorist nation”.

Mali’s army-led authorities on Friday requested France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state “without delay”, calling into query Paris’ plans to drag out over a number of months.

A Malian authorities spokesman added in an announcement introduced on public tv that the outcomes of France’s nine-year navy engagement within the conflict-torn nation have been “not satisfactory”.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron introduced that he was withdrawing troops from Mali after a breakdown in relations with the nation’s ruling navy junta.

France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to fight a jihadist insurgency that emerged one 12 months prior. It at the moment has round 4,600 troops stationed throughout the Sahel, 2,400 of them in Mali.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 hours ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button