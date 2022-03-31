Malibu security guard found dead in parking lot is identified

A safety guard who was discovered useless in a Malibu car parking zone this week after a attainable assault has been recognized, authorities mentioned.

Inge Baumbach, 58, was discovered within the car parking zone of the Trancas Canyon Nursery in Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in keeping with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The division’s murder investigators are engaged on the case.

“We are confident this is an isolated incident, and our Malibu residents and the community are safe,” authorities mentioned on Wednesday. “Please be patient as the investigation continues. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving their loss.”

Baumbach labored because the in a single day safety guard at a shopping mall on the 30700 block of Pacific Coast Highway, in keeping with the sheriff’s division.

Sheriff’s officers mentioned an worker discovered Baumbach mendacity on the bottom. Paramedics pronounced him useless on the scene.

Baumbach sustained blunt drive trauma to his higher physique, authorities mentioned, however there was no further details about his dying.

Anyone with data can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous suggestions may also be known as into “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).