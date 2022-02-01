Mali’s military rulers say French ambassador has 72 hours to leave the country

French envoy Joel Meyer was summoned earlier Monday by the West African nation’s overseas ministry and instructed to go away over “hostile and outrageous statements” by French authorities focused on the junta, a army spokesman mentioned in a press release.

“The government of the Republic of Mali informs the national and international community that this day, Monday, 31 January 2022, the ambassador of France to Mali his excellency Joel Meyer was called by the Minister of Foreign Affairs And international cooperation, who notified him of the decision of the government instructing him to leave the country within 72 hours,” the assertion mentioned.

The ultimatum comes barely one week after Mali severed diplomatic ties with France, saying a change to its official language from French to Bambara, and ordering French troops to evacuate its territory, in accordance with a current communique.

Bilateral relations between France and Mali’s interim authorities have deteriorated in current weeks over the army’s proposal to delay a transition to democracy following two successive coups within the final 17 months.