Malkin Scores In OT, Penguins Beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into additional time and Rickard Rakell had two objectives because the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota’s seven-game profitable streak Thursday night time with a 4-3 victory over the Wild.

Jake Guentzel added his thirty second aim of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three objectives in six video games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for 3 gamers and a second-round draft alternative.

Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves.

Pittsburgh moved one level behind the idle New York Rangers for second within the Metropolitan Division. First-place Carolina, which beat Montreal 4-0 on Thursday, is six factors forward of the Penguins.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his thirty eighth aim for Minnesota to tie the franchise document for factors in a season with 83. Matt Dumba and Frederick Gaudreau additionally scored for the Wild.

Cam Talbot stopped 35 photographs for Minnesota, which is second within the Central Division, 4 factors forward of St. Louis.

Rakell scored for the second time in three video games simply 1:06 in, redirecting a wrister from John Marino that slid between Talbot’s pads.

Rakell’s second aim of the sport and nineteenth of the season got here halfway by means of the second interval on a 2-on-1 break. Sidney Crosby waited patiently and stayed huge earlier than passing throughout Talbot to Rakell, who lifted the puck up excessive.

Down 3-1, the Wild responded.

They had an obvious aim by Jordan Greenway taken away after a video evaluation confirmed Minnesota was offside on the play. The Wild answered simply 14 seconds later as Gaudreau ripped a one-timer from the center of the slot on a move from Kevin Fiala for his tenth aim of the season.

Kaprizov tied the sport 1:02 into the third after Ryan Hartman gained a battle for a free puck behind the online and fed Kaprizov racing down the center of the ice.

With that, Kaprizov matched Marian Gaborik (2007-08) for probably the most factors in a season in franchise historical past. Kaprizov had 14 objectives in 16 video games in March, setting a franchise document for a calendar month.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Play at Colorado on Saturday.

Wild: Start a four-game street journey Saturday at Carolina.

