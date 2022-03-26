Malta goes to polls with Labour expected to win third term

Malta’s polling stations opened Saturday and the Labour Party of Prime Minister Robert Abela received a 3rd consecutive five-year time period. This election will likely be to the 65-seat parliament.

Opinion polls present that the Labour Party has received 55% of the vote as a result of sturdy financial circumstances and the federal government’s dealing with of the COVID-19 disaster. State handouts had been a boon to customers and companies alike

Abela has not been affected by repeated corruption allegations towards the Labour Party by the centre-right Nationalist Party headed by Bernard Grech. Grech is, like Abela a lawyer.

Only 356,000 are eligible to vote.

Malta makes use of a proportional system of illustration and its politics are dominated two events. Since independence in 1964, all governments have been composed of a single-party majority.

This 12 months’s electoral system was modified. The minimal voting age has been lowered to 16 years from 18. Voting will proceed till 10 p.m. (22100 GMT) Saturday, with the primary outcomes anticipated to be introduced on Sunday morning.