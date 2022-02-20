Malta heads to the polls in March

Malta will maintain a normal election in March, in line with reviews.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday requested the nation’s president to dissolve parliament to set off a nationwide vote on March 26.

“We can now look ahead with optimism. We have to see how to create more opportunities than ever before, now that the pandemic uncertainty is behind us,” Abela mentioned at a political occasion, according to the Times of Malta.

Polls counsel Abela’s Labour Party is on observe to win a 3rd time period in workplace.

Abela took over as prime minister in early 2020 following the resignation of fellow Labour prime minister, Joseph Muscat, amid criticism of the federal government’s dealing with of the homicide of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.