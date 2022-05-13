Malta remains best European country for LGBT+ rights, says report

Malta stays the perfect nation in Europe for LGBT+ rights, in accordance with an annual report by ILGA-Europe.

The affiliation mentioned that Malta has maintained the perfect insurance policies, legal guidelines and practices that least discriminate towards LGBT+ communities.

The small European Union member state has topped the “Rainbow Europe” chart since 2016.

Denmark rose seven locations to second within the rankings forward of Belgium, which has not too long ago introduced plans to ban so-called “conversion therapies” by the tip of the yr.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Armenia had been rated because the worst European nations at defending LGBT+ rights. Poland, Bulgaria, and Romania had been cited as being the worst EU member states for homosexual rights insurance policies.

The organisation — made up of 600 rights advocacy teams — publishes its annual report on homosexual rights in 49 European nations.

The information for 2022 was launched on Thursday on the Rainbow Europe Forum, held within the Cypriot metropolis of Limassol.

“More countries are moving towards equality, recognising and protecting people’s lived realities,” ILGA-Europe mentioned of their report.