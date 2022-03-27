Malta’s Labour Party wins landslide election victory

The Labour Party in Malta gained a landslide victory in a normal election on Saturday, in response to local media.

“The indications clearly show the Labour Party has won an outright majority. We are humbled by the result,” Prime Minister Robert Abela informed broadcaster PBS.

The chief of the opposition Nationalist Party, Bernard Grech, known as Abela to concede defeat, the Times of Malta reported.

This might be Labour’s third successive win, placing it on track for an additional 5 years in energy. Some 85 percent of individuals eligible to vote turned up, the lowest number in a normal election for the reason that island’s independence