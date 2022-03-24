Mama cat gently wakes up her kittens in this heartwarming video

A video of a cat waking up its younger ones with a lot of love has left netizens completely happy. Shared on Reddit, the video is tremendous lovely to look at. The clip might go away you saying aww a number of instances. There can also be an opportunity that you’ll find yourself watching the healthful greater than as soon as.

“Mommy cat gently wakes up her kittens,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video opens to point out a couple of kittens sleeping collectively in what seems to be a basket. The mama cat is seen leaning into the basket and licking her little infants to wake them up. What makes the video much more endearing to look at is the sound she makes whereas waking up the kitties.

Take a have a look at the lovely video and don’t neglect to show up the amount:

The video showcasing the candy interplay between the mama cat and her kitten was posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered a number of upvotes. Till now, it has gathered about 51,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Makes me wish I could shrink and jump in,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “This is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen on reddit. The noises are beyond adorable lol,” shared one other. “That is a basket of happiness! Thank you for sharing; I needed to see this today!” expressed a 3rd. “Oh my God the noises she’s making are too cute,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?